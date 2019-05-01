Menu

Australian MP appears to praise himself with reply to his own Facebook video

Viral news | Published:

‘Fantastic. Great move. Well done Angus.’

A screen grab of a video from Angus Taylor MP's Facebook page

An Australian politician has been mocked on social media after appearing to comment on his own Facebook video to congratulate himself.

Angus Taylor, Federal Member for Hume and Minister for Energy, shared a video on Facebook where he announced another 1,000 car parking spots at railway stations in New South Wales.

A reply then appeared from his own account on the video, reading: “Fantastic. Great move. Well done Angus,” before being deleted.

Mr Taylor is on the campaign trail for the Australian federal election, which is set to take place on May 18.

However, he appears to have learned the hard way that the internet can be merciless, with swathes of accounts commenting: “Fantastic. Great move. Well done Angus,” on the video.

A screen grab of Facebook comments from a video from Angus Taylor MP's Facebook page
(Angus Taylor MP/Facebook)

Mr Taylor does not appear to have acknowledged the incident on his Facebook or Twitter page yet.

Viral news

