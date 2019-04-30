Menu

Seagull makes bid for fame on TfL traffic camera

Viral news | Published:

‘Always good to get a bird’s eye view.’

A gull staring down the lens of a TfL camera

A limelight-hogging gull made a bid for fame as it stared directly down the lens of a traffic camera.

The bird was spotted inspecting the lens of the Transport for London camera on Brunswick Road in east London.

TfL posted a video of the inquisitive bird to its traffic news Twitter page, saying: “Due to popular demand, a quick update from our reporter just north of the Blackwall Tunnel…..”

The video proved a perfect excuse for followers to break out some bird puns.

“Always good to get a birds eye view,” tweeted Twitter user JPWR_1984, while Steve Bread asked: “Is he advising people not to take any left terns?”

And user tuupplop added: “Wait, that’s no reporter, just how gullible do you think we are?”

