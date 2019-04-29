Steak house offers free meal in return for stolen plastic cow

Police in the US have launched an appeal for information after a large plastic cow was stolen from a restaurant.

Harold Seltzer’s Steak House in St Petersburg, Florida, is offering a free meal as a reward to anyone who can help them locate the black and white bovine ornament, which went missing on Saturday.

Holy Cow- it’s Missing!Saturday afternoon at about 3pm, someone stole a large plastic black and white cow from Harold… Posted by St. Petersburg Police Department on Sunday, April 28, 2019

The owners of the restaurant told local police the 12ft by 3ft ((3.7m by 0.9m) plastic cow has “great sentimental value”.

“She’s not wearing a collar and is very friendly,” the restaurant added in a post on Facebook.

St Petersburg Police shared a photo of a model cow, which they said is similar in appearance to the one missing.

The theft has been cause for amusement for some on social media, with one Facebook user commenting that police must have been “udderly surprised” by the theft and another describing the situation as a “cowtastrophe”.