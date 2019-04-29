London Marathon sees 38 new Guinness World Record titles achieved by runners

A total of 38 new Guinness World Record titles were achieved at this year’s London Marathon out of 78 runners who attempted to enter the record books.

The titles achieved included: fastest marathon dressed as a nut, fastest marathon dressed as a snowboarder, fastest marathon in a six-person costume, and even a married couple who achieved the record for fastest marathon with two runners handcuffed together.

Oliver Williams was the first to cross the finish line of those attempting official titles, setting the record for the fastest marathon dressed as an awareness ribbon.

As the runners passed the finish line at The Mall in London, the successful new record holders were presented with their certificates.

All wrapped up! Welshman Oliver Williams is our first runner to cross the finish line. He’s achieved the record for the fastest marathon dressed as an awareness ribbon (male) with a time of 02:36:52, while raising money for @PancreaticCanUK ?‍♂️#LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/Lz3i48iNtK — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) April 28, 2019

Kate Carter, who gained the title for the fastest marathon in a full-body animal costume (female), ran the 26.2-mile course dressed as a panda.

She said: “It was an amazing experience. It was really hard in a different way from normal running, but also just magical. The looks on kids’ faces as you passed them was just amazing. The support in London is always amazing, but running in a furry suit just blows it out the water.

“With the head on, people can’t tell who I am so there was, ‘Go panda boy, go panda man’. I think you’ll find I’m panda girl!”

Sally Orange cracked the record for the fastest marathon dressed as a nut (female) with a time of 4:09:51. She was raising money for @WeAreInvictus ? #LondonMarathon #GetInspired pic.twitter.com/B0g6AgPCEF — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) April 28, 2019

As well as runners in costumes attempting world record titles, elite runner Eliud Kipchoge achieved the fastest time for the London Marathon.

Kipchoge’s winning time was the second fastest marathon ever, coming in at 58 seconds slower than the world record he set in Berlin in 2018.

Mark McKinley, official Guinness World Records adjudicator, said: “The Virgin Money London Marathon is one of the most exciting events I’ve had the pleasure of adjudicating. Where else can you see a bride, chasing Big Ben, chasing a Christmas tree?

“Congratulations to the 38 who achieved Guinness World Records titles today and have earned themselves a place in the next edition of the book, you are all officially amazing.”