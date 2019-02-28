Vandals ‘apologise for racist graffiti with spray-painted sorry’

Vandals responsible for a spate of racist graffiti appear to have struck again – this time with a spray-painted apology.

Officers in Sammamish, Washington, had been on the lookout for the people responsible for 17 incidents of racist graffiti in the area, featuring racial slurs and swastikas.

But they were taken by surprise by the latest scrawl in Klahanie Park, apparently produced by the same hand, which took the form of an apology.

Sergeant Ryan Abbott of King County Sheriff’s Office told Kiro Radio: “First it was the word spray-painted ‘Sorry’, and then next to that there was another spray-paint — it was hard to read — that read, ‘Not hate, just’ something, and then another ‘Sorry’.”

(King County Sheriff’s Office)

The graffiti appears to read: “Not hate, just bait.”

The culprit only just got away with it – Sgt Abbot said officers patrolling the area were alerted by the smell of fresh paint and probably “just missed the person responsible”.

If the apology was intended to placate police, it didn’t work – they’re still looking for the culprit, although no suspects have been identified.

Although the paint and style of writing are similar to the earlier graffiti, police say they aren’t 100% certain the same person is responsible.