New ‘bodyguard bunny’ meme is here to protect you from your fears on Twitter

If you’re a regular on Twitter, you’ll know that memes made out of punctuation marks have taken off in recent years, and the latest to sweep the website is a big, buff bunny rabbit protecting a little friend.

Made from keyboard characters, this bunny vows to protect you from everything, including rude customers at work, and failing tech products.

Twitter users have made hundreds of versions of the muscled rabbit, and they’ll probably remind you of all the times you’ve embodied an enormous bodyguard to help out a friend in need.

Here are some of the best versions of the bodyguard bunny meme, that might make you feel more protected on your Twitter timeline.

1. The bodyguard bunny can represent your brave friends in a restaurant.

⠀ (__/) ⠀ (•ㅅ•) my very social friends _ノ ヽ ノ\ __ who do all the / `/ ⌒Y⌒ Y ヽ talking for me at( (三ヽ人 / | social | ノ⌒\  ̄ ̄ヽ ノengagementsヽ___>、___/ |( 王 ノ〈 (__/) /ミ`ー―彡 (•ㅅ•) me — Nicole Clark (@nicalexiac) February 28, 2019

2. The meme illustrates how we all feel when teaching our parents about technology…

. (__/) Me teaching ⠀ (•ㅅ•) my mom how _ノ ヽ ノ\ __ to like / `/ ⌒Y⌒ Y ヽ photos( (三ヽ人 / | instead| ノ⌒\  ̄ ̄ヽ ノ of ヽ___>、___/ commenting "LIKE" |( 王 ノ〈 (__/) /ミ`ー―彡 (•ㅅ•) my mom — why me ?️‍? (@Amnaaww) February 28, 2019

Advertising

3. Or your parents coming through for your own tech products.

⠀ (__/) ⠀ (•ㅅ•) my dad puttin music _ノ ヽ ノ\ __ on my MP3 / `/ ⌒Y⌒ Y ヽ ( (三ヽ人 / | | ノ⌒\  ̄ ̄ヽ ノ ヽ___>、___/ |( 王 ノ〈 (__/) /ミ`ー―彡 (•ㅅ•) me when i was 7 — ? t â n ? (@gays_on_film) February 18, 2019

4. Librarians are the best people.

Advertising

⠀ (__/) ⠀ (•ㅅ•) the sweet librarian lady _ノ ヽ ノ\ __ who gets the / `/ ⌒Y⌒ Y ヽprinter to work ( (三ヽ人 / | | ノ⌒\  ̄ ̄ヽ ノ ヽ___>、___/ |( 王 ノ〈 (__/) /ミ`ー―彡 (•ㅅ•) me — f thot fitzgerald (@dracomallfoys) February 24, 2019

5. The punctuation meme is how strong you are when you vanquish the enemy…

⠀ (__/) ⠀ (•ㅅ•) me when i kill the _ノ ヽ ノ\ __ spider / `/ ⌒Y⌒ Y ヽ ( (三ヽ人 / | | ノ⌒\  ̄ ̄ヽ ノ ヽ___>、___/ |( 王 ノ〈 (__/) my mans /ミ`ー―彡 (•ㅅ•) — la diabla (@bluelikebella) February 28, 2019

6. And shows how tough you can be to defend your pets.

⠀ (__/) ⠀ (•ㅅ•) me when someone _ノ ヽ ノ\ __ doesn’t tell my / `/ ⌒Y⌒ Y ヽ dog that ( (三ヽ人 / | shes cute| ノ⌒\  ̄ ̄ヽ ノ ヽ___>、___/ |( 王 ノ〈 (__/) /ミ`ー―彡 (•ㅅ•) my dog — babyb0nes♡Ⓥ (@baby_b0nes) February 19, 2019

7. We all need a meme for when we’re grateful for a tough co-worker.

⠀ (__/) ⠀ (•ㅅ•) my manager _ノ ヽ ノ\ __ protecting me / `/ ⌒Y⌒ Y ヽfrom customers( (三ヽ人 / | | ノ⌒\  ̄ ̄ヽ ノ ヽ___>、___/ |( 王 ノ〈 (__/) /ミ`ー―彡 (•ㅅ•) me — ❃ (@orbitingleo) February 28, 2019

8. And lastly, this genius method of keeping sunburn at bay.