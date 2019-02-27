Polar bear cub prepares to meet her public

A polar bear cub is getting ready to make her first public appearance at a zoo in Germany.

The as yet unnamed female was born at Tierpark Berlin in December but has been kept kept away from the eyes of visitors until now, along with her mother, Tonja.

Keepers recently gave the cub a check-up and are very happy with the progress she is making.

The infant mortality rate in polar bears is high and Tonja’s two previous cubs have died within months of birth.

According to the zoo, the cub is starting to show an interest in solid food, taking little nibbles of meat while still feeding on her mother’s milk.

Keepers believe visitors to the zoo will be able to see her for the first time in mid-March when she ventures into the outer enclosure.