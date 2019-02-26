This is hell: ‘Exhausted’ passengers stranded on US train for 36 hours

British commuters might think they have grounds to complain about train delays but spare a thought for passengers in the US who have been trapped on board for more than 30 hours.

Nearly 200 people are still stuck on the train, which left Albany in Oregon at 4pm local time on Sunday after it hit a tree which had fallen on to the tracks.

“Its been a full 30 hours stuck on #Amtrak outside Eugene, Oregon, trying to get home,” wrote author Rebekah Dodson on her official Facebook account on Tuesday morning.

“Yes, you read that right. We have NOT MOVED for 30 straight hours. This is hell, and it’s getting worse.”

Update from this morning: Exausted. Its been a full 30 hours stuck on #Amtrak outside Eugene, Oregon, trying to get… Posted by Author Rebekah Dodson on Monday, February 25, 2019

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said there were no injuries among the 183 pasengers on board but conditions had “further deteriorated with numerous track blockages from snow and fallen trees”.

“Due to worsening conditions, area road closures and no viable way to safely transport passengers or crews via alternate transportation, Train 11 stopped in Oakridge, Oregon,” he added, although Amtrak was “actively working” to get passengers off the train.

Ms Dodson told the Press Association the Amtrak statement is “the same update for literally 36 hours”.

Advertising

Oakridge lies more than 1,214ft (370m) above sea level, higher than any UK city, and is surrounded by the Willamette National Forest.

The US National Weather Service estimated the area received 10in-14in (25.4cm-35.6cm) of snow on Monday, although passengers reported several feet where the train is stranded, according to The Oregonian.

Amtrak has reassured concerned Twitter users that those on board have access to food and water.

Advertising

We apologize for the confusion. Passengers on this Train are not being charged for food or water. We are doing everything in our power to make sure they are comfortable. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 26, 2019

However, Ms Dodson reportedly told local media that passengers are having to club together and improvise to help each other out with sanitary products.

“We have to put wash clothes together to make diapers for a couple of the kids on the train,” she reportedly told local TV station KVTL. “We got together and got some feminine products together because several people had run out already.”

Mr Magliari said the Union Pacific railway was working to clear the tracks so the passengers could be rescued.

A spokesman from Union Pacific said: “The Amtrak train in Oakridge, Oregon, is inoperable due to weather conditions and downed trees.

“UP crews are in the process of clearing the track and are expected to reach the train by 6 a.m. PT.

“The train will then move back to Eugene and then Portland. Amtrak has made the decision to keep the passengers on the train because power is out in the city.

“Also, with only two small hotels in town they don’t want to separate the passengers prior to having them reboard for departure.”