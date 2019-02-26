Baby Madagascan tortoises ‘the size of golf balls’ hatch at Chester Zoo

Two rare tortoises from Madagascar have hatched at Chester Zoo.

The “golf ball-sized” hatchlings are the first of their kind to be bred at the zoo for seven years.

The eggs were laid last October by 50-year-old mother Smoothsides and the radiated tortoises, a critically endangered species, emerged after an incubation of 100 days.

A staggering 18 MILLION radiated tortoises are estimated to have been lost from their homeland on the island of Madagascar in just 30 years. Sadly, they have been hunted, poached and illegally traded to the brink of extinction. pic.twitter.com/OazrxnUArO — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) February 26, 2019

Radiated tortoises often reach the age of 100, and the new babies could eventually grow to almost 20in (50cm) in length.

Ben Baker, Chester Zoo’s team manager of herpetology, said: “Hatching is hard work for a baby tortoise and it can sometimes take hours for them to battle their way out of their hard eggshell. They use a special egg tooth to cut the shell open from inside – it’s a bit like an in-built tin opener.

“Happily, two radiated tortoises have hatched successfully and we’re ever so pleased as this is a seriously threatened species.”

Both hatchlings are currently being cared for in a behind-the-scenes breeding facility but, once old enough, will join the four male and six female adult tortoises in the zoo’s habitat.

(Chester Zoo/PA)

Mr Baker said: “This is a species that was once seen everywhere in southern Madagascar. However, an estimated 18 million radiated tortoises have been lost in the last 30 years – a staggeringly high number.

“It’s vitally important that we promote the conservation of species in Madagascar by engaging local people, as well as ensuring that there are protected areas of forest where they can be safe.

“That’s exactly what a team of 13 from the zoo has recently been out in Madagascar doing – educating local people about the importance of their local wildlife, fighting to protect the little remaining forest that is left, and carrying out vital research to aid the conservation of numerous, fantastic species.”