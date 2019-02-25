Watch as dog runs 83 yards to catch frisbee during half-time show

A canine quarterback wowed the crowds during an American football half-time show on Saturday, sprinting 83 yards across the field to catch a frisbee thrown for it.

Local reporter JC Carnahan shared a video of the feat on Twitter and wrote: “This dog caught an 83-yard frisbee toss during halftime of the Orlando Apollos football game Saturday night.

“The PA announcer claims it’s an all-time record. Pretty impressive.”

This dog caught an 83-yard frisbee toss during halftime of the Orlando Apollos football game Saturday night. The PA announcer claims it’s an all-time record. Pretty impressive. pic.twitter.com/bLwCbFEzbG — J.C. Carnahan (@JCCarnz) February 24, 2019

While it is definitely impressive, the official account for Guinness World Records piped up to point out that it is not, in fact, a world record.

“The current record for the longest flying disc throw caught by a dog is 122.5 m (402 ft / 134 yards), by @frisbeerob and Davy Whippet – but if this pooch can potentially break the record, we welcome an attempt!” they tweeted in response.

The current record for the longest flying disc throw caught by a dog is 122.5 m (402 ft / 134 yards), by @frisbeerob and Davy Whippet – but if this pooch can potentially break the record, we welcome an attempt!https://t.co/mdD9gL5VqA — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) February 25, 2019

The Alliance of American Football has yet to respond to requests for comment about the half-time show but many social media users thought dogs should feature more heavily in sports, including the Super Bowl half-time show.

Advertising

No cornerback can jam this retriever ? — yahmuni norona (@TheRealKingAkil) February 24, 2019

Replace the Super Bowl halftime show with stuff like this! — Mikel Targaryen (@m3dman3) February 24, 2019

While others were more impressed with the distance of the frisbee throw.

wait who can throw a frisbee 83 yards is that normal https://t.co/Rd8ltmoPGZ — Cake or Death (@Johngcole) February 25, 2019

Advertising

Am I the only one who's most impressed by the throw?! https://t.co/q8wQyFylLD — Gord Randall (@GARandall) February 25, 2019

The official account for the American Ultimate Disc League of professional frisbee appeared to take it personally, stressing a further throw and catch had been achieved by people in a match.

This one is human to human, with defenders, and a farther throw. pic.twitter.com/Cbgsisec72 — AUDL (@theAUDL) February 25, 2019

Whatever the nuance, one thing is sure. This athletic animal is a very good boy.