Advertising
Watch as dog runs 83 yards to catch frisbee during half-time show
The athletic animal wowed the crowd at an American football match in Orlando.
A canine quarterback wowed the crowds during an American football half-time show on Saturday, sprinting 83 yards across the field to catch a frisbee thrown for it.
Local reporter JC Carnahan shared a video of the feat on Twitter and wrote: “This dog caught an 83-yard frisbee toss during halftime of the Orlando Apollos football game Saturday night.
“The PA announcer claims it’s an all-time record. Pretty impressive.”
While it is definitely impressive, the official account for Guinness World Records piped up to point out that it is not, in fact, a world record.
“The current record for the longest flying disc throw caught by a dog is 122.5 m (402 ft / 134 yards), by @frisbeerob and Davy Whippet – but if this pooch can potentially break the record, we welcome an attempt!” they tweeted in response.
The Alliance of American Football has yet to respond to requests for comment about the half-time show but many social media users thought dogs should feature more heavily in sports, including the Super Bowl half-time show.
Advertising
While others were more impressed with the distance of the frisbee throw.
Advertising
The official account for the American Ultimate Disc League of professional frisbee appeared to take it personally, stressing a further throw and catch had been achieved by people in a match.
Whatever the nuance, one thing is sure. This athletic animal is a very good boy.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.