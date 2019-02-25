Olivia Colman’s Oscar win gets people reminiscing about Peep Show

Olivia Colman already has a glittering acting career to her name – but to many, she will forever be Sophie Chapman from cult British comedy Peep Show.

So much so that on the night she was watched around the world accepting the Academy Award for best actress, the name of the Channel 4 series that propelled her to fame was trending on Twitter.

Former co-star David Mitchell – who played her co-worker and later husband Mark Corrigan in the show – led an outpouring of affection for her on Twitter.

“Oh my God! That’s amazing! And what a brilliant speech! #OliviaColman,” he wrote.

And Mitchell’s fellow star and writer, Robert Webb, followed up: “WHOOP! Congratulations to the brilliant & glorious #OliviaColman.”

He added: “Btw, any actors wondering how it feels to wake up & find an exact contemporary just won an Oscar – they’d just better bloody well be Olivia Colman. As long as they’re as lovely, funny, hardworking & absurdly gifted as well as a mate for 26 years – you’ll feel just fine.”

Some felt the award was recognition for Peep Show as much as it was for Colman.

“The first of what is sure to be many Oscars for the cast of Peep Show,” tweeted Alex Navarro.

“I love that Peep Show is trending because of the Oscars,” said Andrew Beasley.

“Honest to God I would have given Olivia Colman the Oscar for the way she slid into the ball pit at the Kid Kave in Peep Show Season 9,” wrote Sarah Nicola Prickett.

Colman’s win for her performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite attracted acclaim unusual for a comedy film, and several on social media felt it was high time the genre got the respect it deserved.

Writer Rae Earl said: “Olivia Colman also did incredible TV work on both ‘Peep Show’ & ‘That Mitchell & Webb look’ & if you haven’t watched them you should watch them now and COMEDY RARELY GETS THE RESPECT IT DESERVES. Ta. #OSCARS”

Comedian Rebecca Humphries echoed those sentiments, criticising a recent newspaper description of Colman as an “actor who early in her career struggled for parts and was best known for comedy”.

“Bit of a snobby and mindlessly neggy comment there guys that undermines funny, self aware actresses (and therefore women) in favour of those who take themselves seriously.

“Olivia’s speech last night proves that being funny doesn’t mean you aren’t serious about your job,” she said.