Advertising
Zoos are handing out their own watery Oscars in the Aquademy Awards
Animal puns at the ready…
If your main problem with the Oscars is that they don’t feature enough aquatic animals, you could be in luck.
Zoos and aquariums have been dishing out their own watery gongs in the puntastically named Aquademy Awards.
The nominees got their best penguin suits on, ready for action.
So what awards were on offer and which animals came away lucky?
Well, it was a good night all round for otters.
Advertising
Advertising
Over in San Diego, Tony the Hippo had the widest grin in California as he bagged a couple of nods.
In the technical categories the jellyfish were always going to be strong favourites.
There were no awards for cinematography, but there was one for swimatography.
Hair and make-up did not go ignored.
The outstanding popular film category didn’t make it into the Oscars, but in the Aquademy Awards there was recognition for the best chick flick.
But of course the biggest awards are always left until last, like this very worthy winner for best quacktor.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.