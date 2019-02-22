Film fans unimpressed at rumoured Bond title ‘Shatterhand’

Social media users have reacted with jokes and dismay as rumours circulated on Friday that the 25th James Bond film has been given the working name Shatterhand.

The title is believed to refer to an alias used by 007’s nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld, who calls himself Dr Guntram Shatterhand in the 1964 novel You Only Live Twice.

Bond fans and aficionados were keen to highlight the title’s historical significance.

For those non-Bond fans making fun of the #Shatterhand title, it comes from the novel You Only Live Twice. I think we are getting bits and pieces of that novel and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. — Time To Bond (@TimeToBond007) February 22, 2019

But despite the connection, many social media users were more concerned with the scatalogical implications of the name.

There was no loo roll left so she… #Shatterhand — Rioghnach Ní Ghrioghair (@rioghnachNiG) February 22, 2019

To be completely honest, #Shatterhand sounds a far less painful ailment than Thunderball. — Simon Pegg (@Simon_Pegg) February 22, 2019

While others pointed out that Shatterhand was the name of a 1992 Nintendo video game about a military renegade with cybernetic arms.

Thrilled to hear the new Bond movie is an adaptation of one of my favorite NES games. I hope they don’t venture too far from the storyline of a robot man who punches. #Shatterhand #Bond25 pic.twitter.com/4XKB0zXa4i — Kyle Miller (@Gkmiller15) February 22, 2019

Someone working on the latest James Bond movie is clearly into obscure NES games. #Shatterhand pic.twitter.com/kuhZXfOXFA — Ryan Lambie (@ryanlambie) February 22, 2019

A number of people stressed that titles for old Bond films may have looked similarly odd when they were first announced.

Yeah you’re right, #Shatterhand is an utterly preposterous name for a James Bond movie. Whereas, MoonrakerDie Another DayThe Living DaylightsThunderballLive and Let DieandQuantum of Solace were all totally fine and normal. — Alexander Fox (@AlexanderFoxEtc) February 22, 2019

But another reimagined old 007 films in the same vein as Shatterhand.

You Only Shat TwiceShat and Let DieShatfingerFrom Russia With ShatDr ShatThe Man With the Golden ShatOctoshattyShatrakerLicence to ShatThe Shatting DaylightsGoldenshatTomorrow Never ShatsThe Shat is Not EnoughShat Another DayThe Quantum of Shatarse#Shatterhand — Chris Orton ?? (@chrisorton2011) February 22, 2019

The title of the 25th Bond movie has yet to be formally announced but will star Daniel Craig and be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.