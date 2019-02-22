Advertising
Film fans unimpressed at rumoured Bond title ‘Shatterhand’
Daniel Craig will return for the 25th 007 film, but many social media users hope its name will change.
Social media users have reacted with jokes and dismay as rumours circulated on Friday that the 25th James Bond film has been given the working name Shatterhand.
The title is believed to refer to an alias used by 007’s nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld, who calls himself Dr Guntram Shatterhand in the 1964 novel You Only Live Twice.
Bond fans and aficionados were keen to highlight the title’s historical significance.
But despite the connection, many social media users were more concerned with the scatalogical implications of the name.
While others pointed out that Shatterhand was the name of a 1992 Nintendo video game about a military renegade with cybernetic arms.
A number of people stressed that titles for old Bond films may have looked similarly odd when they were first announced.
But another reimagined old 007 films in the same vein as Shatterhand.
The title of the 25th Bond movie has yet to be formally announced but will star Daniel Craig and be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.
