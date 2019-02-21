Advertising
The new president of Nintendo America is called Bowser
The former senior vice-president of sales, not an anthropomorphic, fire-breathing demon lizard, took over the role on Thursday.
Nintendo of America (NoA) have appointed a new president called Bowser, the same name as the arch-nemesis of the video game manufacturer’s perennial hero Mario.
Doug Bowser, previously senior vice-president of sales at NoA and not an anthropomorphic, fire-breathing demon lizard like his namesake, took over the role on Thursday after Reggie Fils-Aime retired.
“It has been my great fortune to work with and be mentored by Reggie for four years at Nintendo of America,” Bowser said.
“Rest assured, we will continue to build on his work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles. There are millions more of those to come.”
Social media users were quick to notice the coincidence.
Some found an early photo of when Bowser joined the company and couldn’t help but notice an ominous scene in the background.
Others wondered what the original Bowser, King of the Koopas, might look like as a Silicon Valley tech bro.
But many welcomed Doug Bowser into his new role.
Doug Bowser has yet to comment on the new role from his own Twitter account, @thetruebowser.
