The new president of Nintendo America is called Bowser

Nintendo of America (NoA) have appointed a new president called Bowser, the same name as the arch-nemesis of the video game manufacturer’s perennial hero Mario.

Doug Bowser, previously senior vice-president of sales at NoA and not an anthropomorphic, fire-breathing demon lizard like his namesake, took over the role on Thursday after Reggie Fils-Aime retired.

“It has been my great fortune to work with and be mentored by Reggie for four years at Nintendo of America,” Bowser said.

“Rest assured, we will continue to build on his work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles. There are millions more of those to come.”

Social media users were quick to notice the coincidence.

Not only is Reggie leaving….we're handing it over to someone named Bowser?!?! https://t.co/SKeixiGTS6 — Shell @ #CurlyCosplay ? (@Shellanin) February 21, 2019

Some found an early photo of when Bowser joined the company and couldn’t help but notice an ominous scene in the background.

This is the first photo of Doug Bowser when he joined Nintendo We never getting a new Mario game ever again pic.twitter.com/thv6o9opvf — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 21, 2019

Others wondered what the original Bowser, King of the Koopas, might look like as a Silicon Valley tech bro.

Bowser on his first day as president of Nintendo of America pic.twitter.com/hGrvNSMOna — Rhiwion (@rhiwion) February 21, 2019

But many welcomed Doug Bowser into his new role.

Doug Bowser is on Twitter and is actually really nice. He even embraces the fact that his last name is the same of a Super Mario Villian. I really wish him luck because it was always going to be massively difficult for whoever takes Reggie’s place. — Smarties (@SmagicSmarties) February 21, 2019

I've heard good things about the new prez. Doug Bowser literally led the sales & marketing efforts for the Switch, which has been slaying. He was also mentored by Fils-Aime. At least Reggie will now have more free time to play Animal Crossing New Leaf on his Nintendo 3DS. ??? https://t.co/KGmL5N0Dx6 — D1 (@xD1x) February 21, 2019

Doug Bowser has yet to comment on the new role from his own Twitter account, @thetruebowser.