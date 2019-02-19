Jack Whitehall ‘apologises’ for mocking celebs ahead of Brit Awards

Jack Whitehall has issued an apology, of sorts, to all the celebrities he insulted at the 2018 Brit Awards, ahead of this year’s event on Wednesday.

The British comedian has been invited to repeat his role hosting the celebration of British music and appeared to try to make amends in videos posted to the Brits social media accounts.

He said: “I have been asked to come back and host the Brit Awards in 2019, something that I’m very pleased about but also something I’m quite shocked by as well.

“I’m very proud to be doing it but what I’m not proud of is some of my behaviour last year, at the Brit Awards, where I callously insulted some very respected acts that were present in the room.”

Pop star Ed Sheeran, England captain Harry Kane, and The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood were all among the celebrities who received an “apology”.

But, more than anything, Whitehall took the opportunity to repeat the jokes and elaborate on them further.

To Sheeran, he apologised for making an “inappropriate” comment about the red-haired songwriter being “unable to tan”.

“Don’t blame me, blame God,” he added.

Not sure if @edsheeran will see this message but we'd like to pass on @jackwhitehall's apologies for the jokes that he made about him at The #BRITs 2018 pic.twitter.com/IljjeoWmqS — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 18, 2019

The 30-year-old comedian also apologised for saying singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man “had a beard like a wizard”, “like a Victorian butcher”, and poked fun at England captain and Spurs striker Harry Kane for not winning any trophies.

Anyone else think @jackwhitehall *might* be an Arsenal fan? We're sorry for his behaviour last year @HKane… ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0GFJB7iz43 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 17, 2019

To singer Sam Smith, he said: “I may have insinuated your music is a little boring. Not true. Sorry.

“I was listening to your music in an Uber the other day and I was like ‘this is really, really good’. And when I woke up the driver he agreed.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood also received an apology.

“I made jokes about you being really old,” he said.

“And I’m sorry for that. A year later, you’re even older now. But I’m sorry and I wouldn’t make them again.”

He then turns to someone off screen and asks: “Is he still alive? He’s still with us yeah? OK that’s fine. If he’s not we should cut that one.”

Buckle up @ronniewood, you have the sincerest of apologies coming your way from @jackwhitehall. We're extremely sorry about his behaviour at last year's #BRITs! pic.twitter.com/G6CZACSrcl — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 18, 2019

Niall Horan received the final mention, which consisted almost entirely of Whitehall mocking the singer’s Irish accent.

Horan responded by saying simply “we’re not mates anymore”.

@jackwhitehall we’re not mates anymore — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 17, 2019

The annual 39th Brit Awards will be broadcast on the night of Wednesday February 20.