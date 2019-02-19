Advertising
Jack Whitehall ‘apologises’ for mocking celebs ahead of Brit Awards
The comedian and host of the Brits appeared to make amends for his ‘behaviour last year’ before repeating the jokes and taking them further.
Jack Whitehall has issued an apology, of sorts, to all the celebrities he insulted at the 2018 Brit Awards, ahead of this year’s event on Wednesday.
The British comedian has been invited to repeat his role hosting the celebration of British music and appeared to try to make amends in videos posted to the Brits social media accounts.
He said: “I have been asked to come back and host the Brit Awards in 2019, something that I’m very pleased about but also something I’m quite shocked by as well.
“I’m very proud to be doing it but what I’m not proud of is some of my behaviour last year, at the Brit Awards, where I callously insulted some very respected acts that were present in the room.”
Pop star Ed Sheeran, England captain Harry Kane, and The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood were all among the celebrities who received an “apology”.
But, more than anything, Whitehall took the opportunity to repeat the jokes and elaborate on them further.
To Sheeran, he apologised for making an “inappropriate” comment about the red-haired songwriter being “unable to tan”.
“Don’t blame me, blame God,” he added.
The 30-year-old comedian also apologised for saying singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man “had a beard like a wizard”, “like a Victorian butcher”, and poked fun at England captain and Spurs striker Harry Kane for not winning any trophies.
To singer Sam Smith, he said: “I may have insinuated your music is a little boring. Not true. Sorry.
“I was listening to your music in an Uber the other day and I was like ‘this is really, really good’. And when I woke up the driver he agreed.”
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood also received an apology.
“I made jokes about you being really old,” he said.
“And I’m sorry for that. A year later, you’re even older now. But I’m sorry and I wouldn’t make them again.”
He then turns to someone off screen and asks: “Is he still alive? He’s still with us yeah? OK that’s fine. If he’s not we should cut that one.”
Niall Horan received the final mention, which consisted almost entirely of Whitehall mocking the singer’s Irish accent.
Horan responded by saying simply “we’re not mates anymore”.
The annual 39th Brit Awards will be broadcast on the night of Wednesday February 20.
