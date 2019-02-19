House cat becomes accidental pop star with autotune miaows

A house cat has become an online sensation after his owner filmed his noisy morning routine and added autotune to all of the moggy’s pleading miaows.

Joaquin Baldwin, who works for Disney in California, used the Voloco app to film and then tweak a video of his cat Elton, “because he won’t shut up in the mornings”.

“I don’t know how this helps but I did it anyway,” he added.

The video had been viewed more than two million times, according to Twitter, in the 36 hours since it was shared.

Autotuned the cat because he won't shut up in the mornings. I don't know how this helps but I did it anyway. pic.twitter.com/JjOrSttEak — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) February 18, 2019

The video had a very strange effect on neighbourhood cats, if a number of other Twitter users are to be believed.

Seems to be a common reaction, from the comments. My two cats did the same, while I was editing the video, but normally they don't care about cat sounds from videos. They must just really hate autotune. — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) February 18, 2019

Daphne came RUNNING to check this out! pic.twitter.com/ko5N6X7R29 — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) February 18, 2019

But other people decided Elton needed a backing track to go with his mewling.

Hi. I’ve used my time wisely today. Also, sorry. (Best with headphones) pic.twitter.com/ZzMHseyz8W — late bloomer (@boneshamilton) February 18, 2019

I took the liberty to produce a quick demo for your cat's next street hit pic.twitter.com/APDXfAIFcL — Tantu ? (@TantuBeats) February 18, 2019

And Joaquin recorded another version which consisted entirely of Elton saying “yaaass”.

"Yass" version no one asked for. pic.twitter.com/Y3CSDH3Ha4 — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) February 18, 2019

Neither Elton nor Joaquin were available to comment on the bengal cat’s burgeoning stardom.