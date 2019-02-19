Fire Brigade alerted to kitchen blaze by ‘home owner knocking on station door’

The London Fire Brigade received an unusual alert on Monday after a local homeowner knocked on the door to report a fire.

Firefighters immediately sprung into action and leapt into the truck to attend the blaze, but did not need to travel far.

It was directly across the road from the station.

LFB Haringey shared pictures of the incident, reporting they were made aware “by the home owner knocking on the door”.

The fire had “cause damage to the oven & kitchen” they reported.

The official London Fire Brigade also tweeted about the fire.

A pet budgie had a lucky escape after firefighters from @HaringeyLFB rescued it unharmed from a #Tottenham house fire https://t.co/HsPqfjWnKK pic.twitter.com/3tAA90eKu0 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) February 19, 2019

“Cracking response time no doubt,” wrote one Twitter user in reply.

“Handy place to live, if you decide to set your house on fire,” joked another.

All four members of the household had left the building and firefighters were able to rescue a blue and grey budgie which had been left behind.

The budgie was rescued safely. (Credit: LFB/PA)

Haringey Fire Brigade said there were no reports of any injuries “to either humans or birds”.