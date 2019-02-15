Watch: ‘Gorgeous’ four-week old tiger cubs bond with their mother

Three Sumatran tiger cubs born last month at an Australian zoo are winning fans thanks to a video showing them bonding with their mother.

The cubs, born At Taronga Zoo Sydney on January 17, are shown in the clip feeding from their mother, Kartika.

Cub Cam: rare Sumatran Tiger cub update Cub cam: Sumatran Tiger mother Kartika and her three cubs are doing well, and we wanted to share a quick update! This morning the new family enjoyed quality time behind the scenes in the dens playing, bonding and nursing – and Kartika clearly needed a rest by the end of it. We can’t wait for these gorgeous new additions to be on display, but until then, come and watch the latest CCTV footage of the growing cubs with their mum at our Tiger Trek. Stay tuned to hear more updates and an announcement coming soon. #ForTheWild Music: http://www.bensound.com/ Posted by Taronga Zoo Sydney on Thursday, February 14, 2019

The video was a big hit with animal lovers, with one calling the cubs “so so gorgeous” and another saying “omg my heart”.

A Facebook post from the zoo on Friday read: “Sumatran Tiger mother Kartika and her three cubs are doing well, and we wanted to share a quick update!

“This morning the new family enjoyed quality time behind the scenes in the dens playing, bonding and nursing – and Kartika clearly needed a rest by the end of it.”

Rare Sumatran Tiger cubs born at Taronga! We are so excited to announce the birth of three healthy Sumatran Tiger cubs at Taronga Zoo Sydney! This incredible behind-the-scenes footage shows the moment the cubs arrived into the world. With less than 350 Sumatran Tigers left in the wild, every little cub counts, and we are so proud to be supporting a regional conservation plan for this species. The cubs will be with new mum Kartika in their den until late March, but we'll keep you updated as they grow and start exploring. Meanwhile, you can come and see the latest CCTV footage of the cubs with their mum at our must-see Tiger Trek! Find out more about the birth of the cubs on our website: https://bit.ly/2MTOW5O Posted by Taronga Zoo Sydney on Monday, February 4, 2019

At the end of the new video, Kartika is seen rolling away from the cubs as they attempt to feed, something that struck a chord with the zoo’s followers on Facebook.

One wrote laughed at the moment “when she rolls over at the end ‘aaaaand you guys are done now’,” while another said: “I love at the end she just rolls over like ‘enough now babies’. They’re so cute!”

The cubs are being kept away from the eyes of visitors for now as they continue to grow and bond with their mother.