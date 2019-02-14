Advertising
Zoos get romantic with animal-themed Valentine’s Day pun battle
‘Without you I have no porpoise…’
Zoos have been getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit – with a romantic animal-themed pun battle.
Using the hashtag #VDayPunOff, zoos, wildlife parks, animals charities and more have been finding unique ways to express their love.
From bats to dingoes, owls to tapirs – no animal was safe from the landslide of puns.
It all started to get a bit risque at one point.
And Wellington Zoo very much went the direct route.
As the puns kept coming, they started to get ever more tortuous.
But they remained oddly touching.
All animal-themed organisations should support each other.
But really, there are only so many puns anyone can reasonably take.
Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.
