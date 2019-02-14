Zoos get romantic with animal-themed Valentine’s Day pun battle

Zoos have been getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit – with a romantic animal-themed pun battle.

Using the hashtag #VDayPunOff, zoos, wildlife parks, animals charities and more have been finding unique ways to express their love.

May our love never tapir off. ❤️ #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/2erJl5qWyX — San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) February 14, 2019

Don’t let today go to waste, tell that special someone you’ve Bin Chicken them out all year. #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/PEiIZ350BQ — Taronga Zoo (@tarongazoo) February 13, 2019

We'd be lion if we said we wouldn't swipe right for you… #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/CRWDyO7vXT — WWF_Australia (@WWF_Australia) February 13, 2019

From bats to dingoes, owls to tapirs – no animal was safe from the landslide of puns.

OK, OK – we'll give you a chance… just dingo breaking our heart! #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/v0W4wiyE54 — Taronga Zoo (@tarongazoo) February 14, 2019

It all started to get a bit risque at one point.

And Wellington Zoo very much went the direct route.

Let's get straight to the point… anyone fancy a shag? ?#VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/QwQCEhtjY7 — Wellington Zoo (@WellingtonZoo) February 14, 2019

As the puns kept coming, they started to get ever more tortuous.

But they remained oddly touching.

All animal-themed organisations should support each other.

But really, there are only so many puns anyone can reasonably take.

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.