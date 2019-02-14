Advertising
Adorable footage from chilly Vancouver shows sea otters enjoying a snow day
Tanu, Katmai, Mak, Kunik, Rialto and Hardy made the most of the snowy day at Vancouver Aquarium.
Footage filmed in snowy Vancouver, Canada, proves that nobody enjoys a snow day like sea otters do.
Six rescued sea otters, Tanu, Katmai, Mak, Kunik, Rialto and Hardy, enjoyed an “enrichment” session in the snow, which was captured in an adorable video.
Vancouver Aquarium said: “Vancouver had a rare snow day yesterday. Making the most of the freshly fallen flakes, the Vancouver Aquarium’s marine mammal trainers held a snow enrichment session.
“Enrichment sessions are an important part of everyday care for marine mammals living at the Vancouver Aquarium.
“These sessions provide mental and physical stimulation for the animals and strengthen bonds with their trainers.”
The aquarium also posted a photo of walruses Lakina and Balzak lazing around in the snow, kept warm by their blubber.
Advertising
The attraction added: “More than just a fuzzy face, sea otters play a vital role in ocean ecosystems. They keep kelp forests in the north Pacific Ocean in balance.
“Kelp forests provide a healthy home for marine animals and protect shorelines from wind and waves.”
Vancouver has been experiencing cold winter weather that has been keeping its animals entertained, with lows of minus 3C throughout the week.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.