Adorable footage from chilly Vancouver shows sea otters enjoying a snow day

Footage filmed in snowy Vancouver, Canada, proves that nobody enjoys a snow day like sea otters do.

Six rescued sea otters, Tanu, Katmai, Mak, Kunik, Rialto and Hardy, enjoyed an “enrichment” session in the snow, which was captured in an adorable video.

Vancouver Aquarium said: “Vancouver had a rare snow day yesterday. Making the most of the freshly fallen flakes, the Vancouver Aquarium’s marine mammal trainers held a snow enrichment session.

“Enrichment sessions are an important part of everyday care for marine mammals living at the Vancouver Aquarium.

“These sessions provide mental and physical stimulation for the animals and strengthen bonds with their trainers.”

The aquarium also posted a photo of walruses Lakina and Balzak lazing around in the snow, kept warm by their blubber.

#Snowmaggedon2019: 0Walruses: 1The cold doesn't bother these two! ❄️ Lakina and Balzak have thick layers of skin and blubber that help them keep warm in frigid Arctic waters. pic.twitter.com/MCqABNchKT — Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) February 13, 2019

The attraction added: “More than just a fuzzy face, sea otters play a vital role in ocean ecosystems. They keep kelp forests in the north Pacific Ocean in balance.

“Kelp forests provide a healthy home for marine animals and protect shorelines from wind and waves.”

Vancouver has been experiencing cold winter weather that has been keeping its animals entertained, with lows of minus 3C throughout the week.