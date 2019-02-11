Singer Joy Villa appears at Grammys dressed as ‘Donald Trump’s border wall’

Conservative US singer Joy Villa wore an outfit referencing Donald Trump’s Mexican border wall as she arrived at the Grammy awards in Los Angeles.

The singer, who has previously courted controversy for her political sartorial choices, wore a silver top and skirt with faux barbed wire on the shoulders and fake iron nails sticking out of her hair, along with a red purse reading: “Make America Great Again”.

Joy Villa holds a purse that reads Make America Great Again (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

On the back of her outfit read the words “build the wall” scrawled across a depiction of bricks.

Joy Villa wearing a dress that reads Build the Wall (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In 2018, Villa wore an outfit featuring an image of an embryo in the womb along with a purse reading “Choose life”, while in 2017 she wore a dress modelled on Donald Trump’s campaign banner, with “Make America Great Again” emblazoned upon it.

While many on social media were critical of her choice at this year’s ceremony, a number of conservatives in the US supported her.

????? It’s time for the silent majority to stand up and take a strong and positive position on our Border Security! #BuildTheWall #Grammys2019 pic.twitter.com/4yF0DLYANt — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) February 11, 2019

In an tweet, Villa wrote: “It’s time for the silent majority to stand up and take a strong and positive position on our Border Security!”

Fellow conservative performer Ricky Rebel also came to the ceremony with Trump-themed attire, wearing a jacket with the president’s name and “Keep America great” on it.

Ricky Rebel arrives wearing a pro-Donald Trump jacket (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The singer said he was a “reflection of the 60 million-plus Americans” that voted for Donald Trump (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Posting on Twitter, Rebel said: “I’m Billboard Top 40 recording artist Ricky Rebel live at the #grammys and I’m a reflection of the 60 million+ Americans that voted for @realdonaldtrump. Be #TheNewAlpha Don’t let anyone keep you in the closet.”