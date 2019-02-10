7 undeniably British moments from this year’s Bafta film awards

The Bafta awards celebrate the most talented directors, performers, and films from around the world… but the awards wouldn’t be the same without paying homage to the best of Britain.

From praising UK-made films, to the event’s royal guests the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, there were plenty of moments during the Royal Albert Hall ceremony in London that were undeniably British.

Here are the best – from celebrations of art and culture to hilarious moments of brilliant British humour.

1. Best Actor Rami Malek’s speech praising British music.

Accepting his award, Malek said: “It’s quite difficult entering your world in this role as an outsider, you Brits do it so well and it’s not lost on me how sacred your musical heritage is.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for including me.”

(Ian West/PA)

2. Wins in the best actress and best supporting actress categories.

Period drama The Favourite swept the awards, winning seven Baftas in total, including best actress Olivia Colman and best supporting actress Rachel Weisz.

It is the first time since 1996 that there have been British wins in both of these categories in the same year.

(Ian West/PA)

3. Claire Foy enjoyed a snack on the red carpet.

Best supporting actress nominee Claire Foy took a break from Hollywood glamour to enjoy a snack of wine gums on the red carpet.

Host Dermot O’Leary brought the actress a packet of the classic British sweets when she complained that she was hungry.

Foy said: “It’s cold and it’s like dinner time and I haven’t eaten and I’m confused.”

4. Actor Johnny Flynn praised British indie film Beast on the red carpet.

Flynn starred in the film Beast, which won in the category of outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer.

He said: “It’s reaching people! It’s a film that asks a lot of questions of ourselves as human beings, and I’m very proud of it.”

5. Letitia Wright’s Rising Star win.

Black Panther star Letitia Wright, who grew up in Tottenham, credited an email from the Baftas for her rising star win.

Accepting the award, Wright said: “A few years ago I saw myself in a deep state of depression and I wanted to quit acting. The only thing that pretty much pulled me out of that was God, my belief, my faith and my family and an email from Bafta saying they wanted me to be a part of the Bafta Breakthrough Brits and I was like ‘let me try again’.

“This wasn’t an overnight thing, it wasn’t a click-of-a-finger success and I’m still a work in progress.”

6. Olivia Colman’s hilarious best actress winner’s speech.

During Colman’s acceptance speech for best actress she thanked her co-stars and producers… then suggested they all get down to the pub for a celebratory drink.

Colman said: “We are having an amazing night aren’t we? We are going to get so pissed later.”

7. And lastly, a red carpet appearance from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge themselves.

As well as Hollywood royalty, the Baftas were graced with real British royalty as William and Kate made an appearance on the red carpet.

William, the president of Bafta, wore a black dinner suit, while Kate was dressed in a white one-shouldered Alexander McQueen dress with a floral motif.