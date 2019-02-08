Ariana Grande turned into Memoji for latest Apple Music ads

Memoji versions of Ariana Grande, Khalid and Florida Georgia Line have appeared in new adverts to promote Apple Music.

The musicians are seen performing and lip-syncing their latest singles in animated form, days before the Grammy Awards are due to take place.

Memoji takes advantage of the latest iPhone’s face-tracking technology, which can create an emoji based on a user’s face but then enable them to customise and create various versions of the character.

Apple does note at the bottom of the ads that these particular cases are professionally animated, meaning iPhone owners will not be able to make Memoji of their own quite as slick.

Grande, who released her latest album Thank U, Next earlier on Friday, revealed that she would not be attending the Grammys this year, accusing organiser Ken Ehrlich of stifling her creativity.

The 7 Rings singer said she is not prepared to engage in “playing games” with organisers, after comments made by Ehrlich in which he claimed Grande could not “pull something together” last-minute for the show.

(Ian West/PA)

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” she tweeted on Thursday.

“I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity and self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

Grande has received two Grammy nods, for best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is due to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday.