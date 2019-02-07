Zoo’s Valentine’s offer: Name cockroach after ex and we’ll feed it to meerkats

A zoo is making an unusual offer to singles on Valentine’s Day – name a cockroach after your ex and keepers will feed it to a hungry meerkat.

The less than romantic idea comes from El Paso Zoo in Texas, which is calling for submissions before they start announcing the names on February 11.

What's the perfect Valentine's Day gift? ❤️ Naming a cockroach after your ex, of course! Message us your ex's name and… Posted by El Paso Zoo on Monday, February 4, 2019

The feeding event will then be broadcast live on Facebook on Valentine’s Day itself.

The scheme seems to have captured the imagination of social media users, who were gleefully anticipating the animals’ vengeful meal.

One Facebook user asked if the zoo had a roach that “keeps going in circles and coming back to the same place” to write her ex’s name on, while one wondered: “Is it possible to have a voodoo curse put on the cockroach so it has the same effect as a voodoo doll while being eaten?”

Some unwitting exes waiting to be eaten (Sinhyu/Getty)

Another said they would not be able to put their ex’s name forward because “the meerkats do not deserve it and the cockroaches are still too cute for that”.

The event will begin at 2.15pm local time – that’s 9.15pm GMT – on the big day and can be watched via the zoo’s Facebook page.