Brazilian politician Ana Paula da Silva defends outfit after receiving criticism

Brazilian politician Ana Paula da Silva has defended herself against online criticism after she wore a revealing outfit for a swearing-in ceremony at the Santa Catarina state assembly.

Da Silva, who was recently elected to the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina’s Legislative Assembly, has been at the centre of social media backlash since wearing the outfit to her inauguration on February 1.

While several online supporters argued that a politician’s clothing shouldn’t matter, some branded the clothing “inappropriate” and “shocking”.

In response, da Silva has said that she will continue to wear what she wants, but has threatened to sue those behind some of the most aggressive messages she has received; any compensation she receives will be donated to a charity to help women facing abuse.

Writing on Facebook, da Silva said: “This macho and prejudiced world you live in is not mine.

“I’ve seen a lot of men in suits and ties taking money out of the health sector, school meals, that’s unacceptable.”

While some wondered whether the state representative had crossed a line, her backers tried to refocus the debate around her strong electoral results and political action.

The politician received the fifth largest number of votes in last year’s state assembly election, and she previously served two terms as local mayor in the city of Bombinhas.