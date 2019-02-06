Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster conducts charity Q&A session on Reddit

Everyone’s favourite Sesame Street character, Cookie Monster, has reached out to fans and conducted a Q&A for charity on Reddit.

The Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) began at 7pm on February 6, and aimed to bring awareness to the Yellow Feather Fund, Sesame Street’s charity that helps bring education to vulnerable children.

Announcing the Q&A session, the character said: “Me be back in 20 minutes or so to answer your questions. Me have to take a batch of cookies out of da oven! Oh boy oh boy oh boy, me can’t wait!”

Cookie Monster posted proof of his involvement with the Reddit session by uploading a photo of his desk, complete with a plate of cookies, to Twitter.

The Q&A quickly grew popular, with the session reaching over 10,000 upvotes in the first three hours of it being posted.

Here are the best moments from Cookie Monster’s AMA, which might just give you the answers to snack-related questions you’ve been holding onto.

1. Cookie Monster confirmed that Jaffa Cakes aren’t cakes at all.

2. The character name-dropped a few of his coolest friends.

3. The Sesame Street star confessed his ambition to work with Lady Gaga.

4. You’ll never guess Cookie Monster’s favourite game.

5. It turns out there is a cookie that Cookie Monster won’t eat.

6. Lastly, this question was hard to answer.