Poundland ‘sells 20,000 engagement rings in a week’

Poundland’s engagement rings have proved a big success with the budget retailer claiming to have sold 20,000 within a week of them going on sale.

The pound shop’s Bling Ring range, which are marketed as so-called placeholder rings, caused a huge stir when they went on sale last month.

(Poundland)

And they appear to have struck a chord with consumers, as the retailer says it sold 20,000 in the space of just seven days.

Frances O’Sullivan, Poundland’s jewellery and Valentines buyer, said: “Thousands of Brits are already quids in thanks to the £1 proposal. It’s clearly a gem of an idea and the nation agrees.”

The rings cost £1 each, allowing one partner to propose with the placeholder before the couple subsequently choose a more traditional ring together.

They come in a box which reads: “Because we promise they’ll want to choose their own.”

It was a concept that brought the store widespread publicity, even prompting Piers Morgan to “propose” to Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid live on air.

According to Poundland the rings have proved most popular in Yorkshire and the Midlands, which saw the biggest sales during launch week.