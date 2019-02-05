‘Loneliest dog in Devon’ has been waiting more than 500 days to be adopted

Hector the two-year-old lurcher has been nicknamed “the loneliest dog in Devon” by staff at RSPCA Little Valley Animal Shelter after looking for a home for more than 500 days.

The dog arrived at the shelter in October 2017, having been brought into the centre due to welfare concerns, but he is yet to find a loving forever home.

After spending his second Christmas at the animal rescue centre, the team are searching for a permanent family for the pup.

(RSPCA/PA)

Jo Evans, RSPCA Little Valley Animal Shelter’s manager, said: “Hector is hilarious.

“He never fails to make us smile and is a firm favourite with all who meet him.

“He’s adored by staff and we can’t understand why he is always overlooked.

“This big lad has lots of love to give.

Advertising

“He’s an active boy who is looking for like-minded owners who can take him on plenty of adventures.

“He especially loves the beach, and we have learnt he likes to swim.”

(RSPCA/PA)

Staff at the shelter said that Hector is scared of being home alone as he has not been used to being left, therefore he is looking for a home where someone is around for most of the day to help him settle in.

RSPCA Little Valley Animal Shelter opened in 1991 and cares for and re-homes thousands of local animals every year.