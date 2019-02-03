Watch this Sumatran tiger drag a beer keg around as though it weighs nothing

A Sumatran tiger at Phoenix Zoo in the US has been filmed dragging a large beer keg around its enclosure with startling ease, in the same way it might drag a deer carcass, according to trainers.

Staff at the zoo in Arizona shared a video of the tiger, called Jai, and his keg on the Facebook page, as a “reminder to enjoy the #SuperBowl responsibly”.

“Jai is dragging the keg, an enrichment item, in the same fashion a wild tiger may drag a deer carcass to a new area,” wrote zoo staff on Facebook.

The huge animal growls as a trainer filming the video asks “What you doing Jai?”, before quickly dragging the keg to a separate room.

“Dragging the keg works different muscle groups than he would just walking around, keeping him healthier,” continued the Facebook post.

“Jai is extremely possessive of his keg, whether he chooses to interact with it outside in his habitat or inside his night house.

“It’s amazing to see how efficiently he moves his keg around!”

“I love to see him like this. He’s a very handsome cat,” wrote one Facebook user.

“Sadly too many people feel this way about [their] kegs,” joked another.

Sumatran tigers, which can grow to weigh more than 300 pounds, are considered to be a critically endangered species, with fewer than 400 left in existence according to the World Wildlife Fund.