Fans can win free Beyonce and Jay-Z tickets for life – if they go vegan

Beyonce and Jay-Z are offering fans the chance to win free tickets to their shows for life – if they’re prepared to go at least partially vegan.

The contest is part of an initiative called The Greenprint, which encourages people to eat more plant-based meals in order to have a positive impact on the environment.

If fans commit to making changes in their diet – for example, implementing “meatless Mondays”, eating only plant-based meals at work or cutting out meat completely – they can enter a competition to win free tickets.

The prize consists of a pair of tickets to one show per Beyonce or Jay-Z tour for a maximum of 30 years.

To set an example, Beyonce committed to meatless Mondays and eating plant-based meals for breakfast, while Jay-Z pledged to eat two plant-based meals per day.

Greenprint is the brainchild of vegan food company 22 Days Nutrition, a company started the Carters and Marco Borges, an author, nutritionist and celebrity personal trainer.

Borges’ recent Greenprint book featured an introduction written by Beyonce and Jay Z.