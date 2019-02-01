Advertising
Fans can win free Beyonce and Jay-Z tickets for life – if they go vegan
All it takes a change to your diet – and a little bit of luck…
Beyonce and Jay-Z are offering fans the chance to win free tickets to their shows for life – if they’re prepared to go at least partially vegan.
The contest is part of an initiative called The Greenprint, which encourages people to eat more plant-based meals in order to have a positive impact on the environment.
If fans commit to making changes in their diet – for example, implementing “meatless Mondays”, eating only plant-based meals at work or cutting out meat completely – they can enter a competition to win free tickets.
The prize consists of a pair of tickets to one show per Beyonce or Jay-Z tour for a maximum of 30 years.
To set an example, Beyonce committed to meatless Mondays and eating plant-based meals for breakfast, while Jay-Z pledged to eat two plant-based meals per day.
Greenprint is the brainchild of vegan food company 22 Days Nutrition, a company started the Carters and Marco Borges, an author, nutritionist and celebrity personal trainer.
Borges’ recent Greenprint book featured an introduction written by Beyonce and Jay Z.
