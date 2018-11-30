Advertising
Watch: Brave dog trapped in frozen pond is rescued by firefighters
Thankfully the rescue had a happy ending.
This little doggo got herself into trouble when she got stuck in a frozen pond.
Luckily, firefighters were on hand to pull her out and make sure everything ended happily.
The rescue happened in Ohio, with the resulting footage posted to Facebook by the Norton Fire Division.
As a member of the fire crew pulls her towards safety, you can even see her legs starting to paddle to help with the effort.
In a Facebook post, the fire division wrote: “Today we have already made a difference and that is why we do, what we do!”
