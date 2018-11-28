Menu

Meet Knickers, the cow dubbed Australia’s largest steer who’s charming the world

Viral news

He’s an absolute unit.

A huge steer in Australia

An animal dubbed Australia’s biggest steer has been saved from the slaughterhouse – because he’s just too huge to deal with.

The seven-year-old, known rather incongruously as Knickers, stands at 6ft 4in tall and weighs in at a whopping 220 stone.

But if that sounds like a whole lot of steak and hamburgers then think again – when owner Geoff Pearson tried to sell Knickers on, he was told by meat processors the steer was simply too big.

Pearson told perthnow.com.au: “It was too heavy. I wouldn’t be able to put it through a processing facility. So I think it will just live happily ever after.”

Unsurprisingly, Knickers’ story has been a huge hit online.

While Knickers is undoubtedly larger than your average steer – a neutered male – the video images are somewhat misleading. He is a Holstein Friesian surrounded by wagyu, a naturally smaller breed of cattle.

Knickers will live out the rest of his days in Myalup, Western Australia.

