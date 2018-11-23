12 tweets that perfectly sum up what Black Friday is really all about

You’re either a Black Friday person or you aren’t.

Maybe you’re fighting the scrums in the sales or glued to your computer and hitting refresh – or perhaps you’re watching it unfold with a raised eyebrow and a shake of the head.

Whatever your mood, there’s probably a tweet that perfectly sums it up.

1. The one who loves to hate it

Taking great pleasure in summarily deleting any email title Black Friday — Patrick Grant (@paddygrant) November 23, 2018

2. The one who carries on as normal

Hello, we are open. To celebrate #BlackFriday we are selling our books at their recommended retail prices. — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) November 23, 2018

3. The one who can’t find the right deal

Does anyone know where they’re doing good Black Friday deals on houses in London’s zone two? Thanks guys. — Dolly H Alderton (@dollyalderton) November 23, 2018

4. The other one who can’t find the right deal

are there any black friday deals on men who aren’t disappointing — gracie hoos (@cottoncandaddy) November 23, 2018

5. This very British response to Black Friday

GET properly prepared for Black Friday, by remembering that you're British and ignoring it. (via @AndyGilder) — Twop Twips (@TwopTwips) November 23, 2018

6. And this even more British response

Please can retailers stop sending me emails and texts about Black Friday. It is November 23rd. I don’t start my Christmas shopping until December 24th. Thank you ?? — Jonathan Agnew (@Aggerscricket) November 23, 2018

7. The one who relates it all to football

Football clubs should get into the festivities & take part in Black Friday too. It’s only fair. Jenkinson reduced to clearBuy Moreno and get an Origi absolutely free Up to 70% off old stock including Young, Valencia & Jones50% off Drinkwater when you buy Cahill — Sibs ? (@SibsMUFC) November 23, 2018

8. The poetic one

BLACK FRIDAY POETRY SALE Here's an offeron Romantic poetrythat won't cost you the earth: BYRON GET ONE FREEif you want your Wordsworth. — Brian Bilston (@brian_bilston) November 23, 2018

9. The one that’s a bit too real

My favorite holiday is Black Friday because I like to fill the emptiness in my heart with material objects ? — EMMY (@emmymhartman) November 23, 2018

10. The one that’s worried about aspect ratios

If you’re filming any Black Friday fights today could you please ensure your phone is horizontal. On behalf of everybody, tysm x — Scouse Ma (@Scouse_ma) November 23, 2018

11. The one who wants to go back to basics

I think it's a real shame that Black Friday has become so commercial these days. We've lost its true meaning, which is to push an old lady over to get at a slightly discounted TV. ?#BlackFridayUK — Phlegm Clandango. (@Cain_Unable) November 23, 2018

12. And the one that just wants a really good deal