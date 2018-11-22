Schoolgirl leaves note on dented car and solves mystery hit-and-run

A sixth-grader in Buffalo, New York became an unlikely detective when she left a note on a car detailing a hit-and-run she had witnessed, saving the driver “a couple of thousand”.

Andrew Sipowicz, a student at Canisius College in New York, posted a picture of his dented car, and the mystery-solving note that saved him a lot of insurance money.

The note, along with an arty illustration, said: “Bus: 449 hit your car. It stops here every day to drop me off at 5:00pm. What happened? She was trying to pull off and hit the car. She hit and run. She tried to veer over and squeeze through but couldn’t.

“She actually squeezed through. She made a dent and I saw what happened. Sorry. Driver seat left door. A lady in the bus driver seat 449, Buffalo public school bus.”

Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale) pic.twitter.com/7aNK10xSwX — Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 20, 2018

The mystery-solving note reached over 244,000 retweets.

Mr Sipowicz said: “The girl was found through a teacher of hers who DM’d me on twitter saying he recognised the hand writing. I haven’t been in any contact with the girl or her family.

“I would like to meet and thank this girl in person and reward her in some way.”

Update: The student who wrote the letter has been found and we’re in the process of finding a way to reward her for her actions. Very grateful for what she did — Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 21, 2018

The student then updated his Tweet, saying he had found the girl who wrote the letter and is looking for an appropriate way to reward her for her good deed.

Mr Sipowicz said: “We have to go through her school district to find out what would be acceptable or not and to see if there are any rules in place.”

Social media users also loved the note, with one user calling her a “freaking rock star” for her honesty.

That 6th-grader has a future as a courtroom artist.??‍? — Terri Hilt ☮️ (@TerriHilt) November 21, 2018

Please tell her, on behalf of drivers on Twitter, she is a freaking rock star and we love her!! — ΒΓΘΘΚΕ ∞♪☺♀✿♌ (@BrookeLeia) November 21, 2018

Mr Sipowicz said: “I’d like to thank her for her incredible honesty. I’d love to ask her about what was going on when the bus hit my car and what her thoughts were.

“My tweet is what may have gone viral, but I’m just a guy who had his car hit. She’s the one who deserves all the spotlight.”

First Student, which provides the school’s bus service, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but Mr Sipowicz said they had been “extremely co-operative”.