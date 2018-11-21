Menu

Watch this cute kid lighting up police cars by ‘magic’

Police in Florida say they ‘love putting smiles on the faces of kids’.

This young girl got to experience a little magic as she helped to light up police cars outside a hospital in Florida.

At a Goodnight Lights event at Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, police guided her along a row of patrol cars, which each lit up as she tapped them with her magic wand.

The magic moment happened at an event in which Orlando Police link up with the children’s hospital to put “smiles on the faces of kids”.

At Goodnight Lights, officers line up their cars outside the hospital, lighting up the vehicles and waving to the kids inside the building.

In response, the youngsters flash lights from their rooms or turn their lights on and off.

