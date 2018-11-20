Menu

Watch a police officer in California rescue a bear cub from a dumpster

Colleagues are calling the officer the ‘bear whisperer’.

A police officer in northern California has been dubbed the “bear whisperer” after freeing a cub from a dumpster.

Police responded to a report of a mother bear attempting to retrieve her cub, with Sergeant Mon Pere attending the scene.

“Hi mama! You’re pretty, we’re going to help baby get out,” Sgt Pere can be heard saying upon arrival.

“Remember I’m a friend!” he added before opening the dumpster. “There you go buddy, go to mama!”

The cub briefly stopped and turned back to look at its rescuers before heading towards the forest – just another successful day in the life of the bear whisperer.

