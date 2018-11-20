Two orca whales spotted by a fisherman off the coast of Dublin

Footage has been taken of two orcas, or killer whales, as they were spotted off the coast of Dublin by fishing crew.

The video, taken by prawn fisherman James MacCluskey, was filmed roughly two miles from the coast of Rockabill in Ireland.

The fishing crew saw the orcas up close, with MacCluskey exclaiming: “I’ve been waiting years to see these!”

MacCluskey comments in the video that the whales could be “John Coe” and “Dopey Dick”, two whales from the Scottish West Coast Community, however the whales have not been identified.

Scotland’s west coast is home to the UK’s only resident orca population, a group of eight individuals that haven’t produced a calf in more than 20 years.

MacCluskey told Press Association: “This pod of orca is dying out, they haven’t produced a calf in over 20 years. It’s thought to be because of pollution, so it’s sad that eventually they’re going to die out.”