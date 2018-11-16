Adorable giant panda plays in the snow as cold weather hits the United States

It may only be November, but this video of a giant panda named Bei Bei playing in the snow at The Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington DC will definitely have you feeling festive.

Areas of the United States’ east coast, including New York and Washington DC, saw the first snow of the season on November 15, and Bei Bei seemed to absolutely love it.

The Zoo posted an adorable video to Twitter, which shows the giant panda rolling around and playing as the weather turned cold.

The video of Bei Bei having the time of his life in the snow now has more than 120,000 views.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo houses three giant pandas, couple Tian Tian and Mei Xiang, and baby Bei Bei. The couple’s offspring Bei Bei was born in August 2015.

Native to Central China, giant pandas are a vulnerable species, with as few as 1,864 thought to live in their native habitat.