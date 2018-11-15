Advertising
People are fighting to support the least-used emoji of 2018 on social media
Are you a fan of the Aerial Tramway Emoji? Now’s your time to shine.
Everybody has a favourite emoji, from the thumbs up to the humble avocado, but a war is now being waged on Twitter to support the two least-used emoji of all.
A Twitter bot named Least Used Emoji Bot is aiming to inform the masses about the most niche and under-used emoji on the keyboard, checking emojitracker hourly to report the results.
For most of the year, the Non-Potable Water Symbol and the Aerial Tramway emoji have taken the lead, but in recent days a battle has raged with a new contender.
There are now two main contenders in the least-used emoji war – the Aerial Tramway, and the Input Symbol for Latin Capital Letters.
Since November 12, with no signs of stopping, social media users have rallied behind their favourite underrated emoji, with the least-used changing hour-by-hour.
Here are nine of the best Tweets from the war of the under-used emoji, which prove that in the battle of tramways and Latin letters, everyone’s a winner.
1. Some wanted the emoji to work together.
2. People used spam to raise their favourite up.
3. Some made fun characters out of their team emoji.
4. Users threw Non-Potable Water under the bus.
5. Aerial Tramway fans were very upset.
6. Newcomers joined the fight…
7. Team Latin Letters tried their hardest.
8. The Non-Potable Water team held strong.
9. Lastly, whoever wins, we can all agree that this battle was an entertaining one.
Oh, and in case you were wondering, according to Emoji Tracker, the most-used emoji by a long shot is the Crying With Laughter face.
