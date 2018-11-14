A BBC journalist has perfectly summed up how many people feel about Brexit

A BBC journalist has given perhaps the most honest review of Brexit by a commentator yet, in a clip which has drawn plaudits on social media.

Prime Minister Theresa May faces a crunch showdown with her Cabinet over her plan for exiting the European Union on Wednesday, but BBC political correspondent Chris Mason admitted in a piece to camera that he hasn’t “the foggiest idea” what will happen.

"I haven't got the foggiest idea" @ChrisMasonBBC beautifully sums up the complexities of #Brexit. ? pic.twitter.com/JJJ4E24VFx — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 12, 2018

Giving his assessment on BBC Breakfast, Mason said: “So, where are we in this Brexit process? To be quite honest, looking at things right now, I haven’t got the foggiest idea what is going to happen in the coming weeks.

“Is the Prime Minister going to get a deal with the EU? Don’t know. Is she going to get it through the Commons? Don’t know about that either.

“I think you might as well get Mr Blobby back on to offer his analysis, because frankly I suspect his is now as good as mine.”

Many fellow journalists took to Twitter to praise Mason for his honesty.

The Spectator editor and Daily Telegraph columnist Fraser Nelson said Mason made an “important political point: no one has a clue”.

Love Chris Mason. And he makes an important political point: no one has a clue. Not in No10, not outside it. Sometimes you can't predict the future: there are too many variables. https://t.co/4311lYT5s2 — Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) November 13, 2018

The Sun political editor Tom Newton Dunn said Mason “speaks for all of Westminster”.

"You might as well get Mr Blobby on to give his analysis". @ChrisMasonBBC speaks for all of Westminster. https://t.co/kleety3acn — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) November 13, 2018

Mason himself appeared to be less pleased with his viral stardom.