French bulldog puppy goes viral as she takes a tumble into a swimming pool

Puppies have a tendency to do the silliest things, and French bulldog Karma proved she’s no exception as she accidentally plunged into a swimming pool.

Posting the adorably unfortunate video to Twitter, user Kaylin said: “My sister’s puppy first time visiting the pool went like this…”

The four-month-old puppy belongs to Kaylin’s sister, and was quickly rescued after her unfortunate swimming mishap.

My sister’s puppy first time visiting the pool went like this?? pic.twitter.com/66UchWdH9w — Kaylin. (@kaylinxrosee) November 12, 2018

The video has more than 47,000 views on Twitter, and plenty of comments about Karma’s mistake.

Kaylin said: “What I like the most is the way people are relating it to their situation.”

Kaylin said: “She is doing fine after the fall. My sister’s boyfriend immediately grabbed her out as she did not sink to the bottom quickly.

“He then took off his jacket and wrapped her up all the way home!”

Karma has her very own Instagram page, where her fans can see more of her cute, clumsy incidents.