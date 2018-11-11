11 times people said something even though their brain warned them not to

Sometimes humans ignore the sensible advice offered from one part of the brain in favour of the urge to say something they know they shouldn’t.

Examples of such actions were on show for all to see when Twitter users employed a new meme to communicate their urges to say things in certain situations.

So without further ado, here are 11 of the best – recognise any of these?

1.

*Gets in taxi* My brain:Don't say it Don't say itDon't say it Don't say it Don't say itDon't say it Don't say it Don't say it Don't say itDon't say itDon't say it Don't say itDon’t say itDon’t say it Me: “Been busy?” — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) November 7, 2018

2.

*hears cashier say price of item costing €19 and something cent* my brain: don't say it don't say itdon't say it don't say it don't say itdon't say it don't say it don't say it don't say itdon't say itdon't say it don't say it me: great year — sian (@sianvconway) November 11, 2018

3.

Advertising

*teacher says "thank you"* my brain: don't say itdon't say itdon't say itdon't say itdon't say itdon't say itdon't say itdon't say itdon't say itdon't say itdon't say it me: ?️ NEXT!!!!!!!!@ArianaGrande — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 11, 2018

4.

*sees road work ahead sign* my brain:don’t say itdon’t say itdon’t say itdon’t say itdon’t say itdon’t say itdon’t say itdon’t say itdon’t say itdon’t say itdon’t say itdon’t say itdon’t say itdon’t say it me: i sUrE hOpE iT dOeS — mads ⚢ (@maddiefishhx) November 11, 2018

5.

Advertising

Kid: what is there to eat? I’m hungry My brain:Don't say it Don't say itDon't say it Don't say it Don't say itDon't say it Don't say it Don't say it Don't say itDon't say itDon't say it Don't say itDon’t say itDon’t say it Me: HI HUNGRY I’M DAD — The Dad (@thedad) November 11, 2018

6.

*knows I shouldn’t spend all my money on alcohol* My brain – Don’t say itDon’t say itDon’t say itDon’t say itDon’t say it Don’t say it Me – so what does the 15 people sat at this table want to drink! — etta may (@_e_t_t_a_a_) November 11, 2018

7.

*sees cashier struggling to get item to scan* my brain: don't say it don't say itdon't say it don't say it don't say itdon't say it don't say it don't say it don't say itdon't say itdon't say it don't say it me: “I guess it must be free then!” pic.twitter.com/zu56iWY3WB — K’Jahappy Holladays! (@KlayJen) November 11, 2018

8.

In a staff meeting and someone happens to mention the number 69 My brain- Don't say it Don't say itDon't say it Don't say it Don't say itDon't say it Don't say it Don't say it Don't say itDon't say itDon't say it Don't say it Me – *Whispers* Gigidy — Denica (@denicaalleyne1) November 11, 2018

9.

*something requiring a serious response* My brain: Don’t say it Don’t say itDon’t say it Don’t say it Don’t say it Me: oof — plɐɹǝƃzʇᴉℲ ʞɔɐſ (@Jak_Fitsgureld) November 10, 2018

10.

*hears someone say something unintentionally sexual* My brain- Don't say it Don't say itDon't say it Don't say it Don't say itDon't say it Don't say it Don't say it Don't say itDon't say itDon't say it Don't say it Me – THATS WHAT SHE SAID — angel baby ? (@angeldenneyy) November 11, 2018

11.