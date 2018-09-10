Menu

Advertising

8 things people thought were true for years that actually weren’t

Viral news | Published:

We can all be a little naive at times.

Life is a learning process

Life is a learning process, which means occasionally we realise something that perhaps should have been obvious a long time ago.

That much became apparent when Reddit user NewfounderTC asked the website’s members: “What’s a ‘fact’ you thought was true for years but later found out was false?”

Here are eight of the best things people thought were true for a while – do any of these ring a bell?

1. Earlobe

Comment from discussion edgebustin’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?".
Anthony Kiedis Apple GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Hiccups

Comment from discussion cheetopowder’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?".

Advertising

3. Eyeballs

Comment from discussion NotTheStatusQuo’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?".
Harrison Ford Eye GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Thunder

Advertising

Comment from discussion Artemystica’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?".

5. Words

Comment from discussion pinkdietmountaindew’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?".

6. Rumble strips

Comment from discussion SkyfishArt’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?".
Danny Devito No GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. The checkout

Comment from discussion Taffythecat’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?".

8. Nuns

Comment from discussion kallliope’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?".
Sad Oh No GIF by NFL - Find & Share on GIPHY
Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News