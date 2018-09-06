This would-be robber tried to hold up a shop but it went very, very wrong

A would-be robber escaped with his trousers around his ankles and his underpants on display after his attempt to rob a shop went wrong.

The whole glorious moment – which couldn’t have been scripted better – has been captured for posterity by the store’s security camera and now shared by cops eager to catch-up with the dozy criminal.

Footage shows him walking around the outside the vaping store before heading inside and that’s when the problems start.

As he pulls out the replica gun, he drops it on to the desk and behind the counter of E-Cig, in Denver.

As the assistant scrambles out of the way, he tries to jump over the counter to retrieve the gun but fails and decides to make a sharp exit.

Just for good measure, as he’s seen exiting the door his black cargo pants start to fall down, almost tripping him up as he is seen legging it through the car park.

The bemused assistant is left holding the gun.

Police in Aurora, Colorado posted the video on social media to help catch the man behind the bungled crime.

“This would-be robber attempted to pull a replica handgun from his pants but sends it flying over the counter instead,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

“The BB gun, with the orange tip removed, fell onto the floor where the clerk grabs it. The suspect quickly changes his mind and runs out of the business, fortunately leaving no one injured.”