It’s so hot this man got his leg stuck in melted tarmac

Viral news | Published:

The man from Tyne and Wear was was apparently saved from suffering a broken leg by his granddad’s Doc Martens.

The man with his foot in the tarmac

The heatwave hitting the UK and Ireland is so intense that a young man’s leg became stuck in melted tarmac.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue had to use a hammer and chisel to free the unidentified 24-year-old in Heaton, Newcastle.

Bins cordon off the area
(Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue)
The hole where the man's leg was stuck
(Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue)

The rescue service said the man was saved from suffering a broken ankle thanks to his granddad’s Doc Marten shoes.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said: “During the good weather please be mindful things like this can happen – be more aware when you’re walking around.”

