The internet’s musicians collaborate to create an amazing Three Lions tribute

One England fan is celebrating the team’s progression to the World Cup quarter-finals by collaborating with other musicians on Twitter.

Nick Harvey, a TV and film composer, hopped on his keyboard to bash out a version of Baddiel, Skinner and Lightning Seeds’ Three Lions.

Along with his video, he encouraged others to join in, writing: “Twitter band, assemble!”

Before long, brass players, guitarists and drummers from across the country began to join in.

oh fine go on then!!! ??⚽️???????

pic.twitter.com/XUd3uqF6vE — P Λ U L F Λ R R E R (@paulmfarrer) July 4, 2018

“I thought it would be a fun thing to do, bringing people together after such a euphoric evening of football, to form a Twitter band of celebrators,” said Nick.

“I have a number of musicians who follow me on Twitter and, well, Football’s Coming Home is THE football song.

“It seemed like the perfect choice.”

Apols for not being @NoonWithATune (and for being a bit of a Uke newb) but thanks @samewens and @lovegrxve for being ace! pic.twitter.com/uCoYqdI4Pi — ThinkyThoughtHead (@mrstth) July 4, 2018

This isn’t the first time he has collaborated with other Twitter users to make a piece of music. In May, he turned a tweet from Rob Manuel about pretzels into a fun theme song. Kerry Katona even joined in.

Hey, Pret. I’ve just asked my neighbour to do some backing vocals. Would you mind sending @KerryKatona7 some free food too? pic.twitter.com/0XySZoBU5d — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) May 30, 2018

Pret sent Nick some goodies and a gift card for his troubles. Could England bring football home for him?