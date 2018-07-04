Advertising
The internet’s musicians collaborate to create an amazing Three Lions tribute
‘It seemed like the perfect choice.’
One England fan is celebrating the team’s progression to the World Cup quarter-finals by collaborating with other musicians on Twitter.
Nick Harvey, a TV and film composer, hopped on his keyboard to bash out a version of Baddiel, Skinner and Lightning Seeds’ Three Lions.
Along with his video, he encouraged others to join in, writing: “Twitter band, assemble!”
Before long, brass players, guitarists and drummers from across the country began to join in.
“I thought it would be a fun thing to do, bringing people together after such a euphoric evening of football, to form a Twitter band of celebrators,” said Nick.
“I have a number of musicians who follow me on Twitter and, well, Football’s Coming Home is THE football song.
“It seemed like the perfect choice.”
This isn’t the first time he has collaborated with other Twitter users to make a piece of music. In May, he turned a tweet from Rob Manuel about pretzels into a fun theme song. Kerry Katona even joined in.
Pret sent Nick some goodies and a gift card for his troubles. Could England bring football home for him?
