This heroic puppy got bitten by a rattlesnake while protecting his owner
Todd the golden retriever saved his owner Paula Godwin from a nasty snake bite.
A brave puppy is going viral after he defended his owner from a painful venomous snake bite.
Todd, who is less than one year old, jumped in front of a rattlesnake that was about to bite his owner Paula Godwin on a walk in Arizona.
Posting photos of Todd’s swollen face on Facebook, Godwin said: “As we were walking down the hill I literally almost stepped on a mf rattlesnake. But my hero of a puppy Todd saved me.”
Luckily, Todd’s injuries are healing and after a trip to the vet he is set to make a full recovery.
The brave pup even caught the eye of popular Twitter account We Rate Dogs, who gave Todd a special 15 out of 10 grade for his heroism.
The tweet now has more than 87,000 retweets, and plenty of people are fawning over Todd and wishing him a speedy recovery.
Godwin has even set up a fundraising page in Todd’s name to help other dogs that need help with unexpected vet bills.
She said: “This is what a hero looks like.”
