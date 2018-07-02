Say hello to Don – San Diego Zoo’s adorable baby tapir has been named

A cute three-week-old tapir calf has been called Don by keepers at San Diego Zoo.

Keepers announced the name along with an adorable video of the spotted-and-striped youngster.

Posting on Facebook, the zoo said: “This charismatic boy has a name! Say hello to Don.”

Don (the) Tapir This charismatic boy has a name! Say hello to Don. Posted by San Diego Zoo on Sunday, July 1, 2018

The video now has more than 19,000 views.

Don is the first Baird’s tapir calf born at San Diego Zoo in 30 years, and has been winning visitors’ hearts since his birth was announced in June.

He is being hand-reared by staff because his mother, Luna, was unable to properly care for him.

Baby Tapir Tests His Tiny Trunk Just in time for watermelon season! Feast your eyes on the 1st endangered Baird's tapir calf born at the Zoo in 30 years. Posted by San Diego Zoo on Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Advertising

Matt Akel, animal care manager at the zoo, said: “The last endangered Baird’s calf born at the zoo was in 1988.

“We’re thrilled with the arrival of this male and happy to provide him with optimal care, since mom wasn’t successful.”

Tapirs are an endangered species native to Mexico and Central America.