People are loving this extreme sunbather sat on a sofa on the beach in Scotland
The beach-goer took a leather sofa to Portobello Beach in Scotland for a day in the sun.
A sun-worshipper in Edinburgh has gone viral for using an unusual form of beach furniture.
Pauline McGinley Gilgallon photographed a person on Portobello Beach enjoying the weather… sitting on a full-length leather sofa.
Posting on Twitter, she said: “Only in Scotland would you get somebody taking their L-shaped sofa doon the beach.”
Pauline told the Press Association: “There were other people on the beach sitting on two wooden armchairs further down, which I thought was hilarious, then I saw the sofa.”
The photo has attracted around 2,000 retweets, and plenty of people have commented on the strange sight.
The UK has been experiencing a record-breaking heatwave that is expected to carry through July.
Temperatures are set to hit highs of 26C in Edinburgh this week.
Pauline said: “I’m happy my photo has made people laugh, smile and share. Us Scots definitely have the best sense of humour in the world.”
