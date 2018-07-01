These stories may make you believe animals are smarter than humans

When was the last time you saw an animal do something truly incredible?

Whether it be displaying their hunting prowess, or acting in a human-like fashion, Reddit users have been sharing stories of intelligent animals they have encountered.

Here are some of the best.

The doorbell cat

A dog with a clever way of reclaiming his spot

Feeding time – whether this cat’s human likes it or not

Also feeding time for this clever heron

This is a useful skill for a pet to have

Lesson: Don’t prank a cat – you’ll get pranked right back.

Dogs and cats are great, but what you really need is this sassy parrot

But let’s face it, the best skill of all is making people happy.